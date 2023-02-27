Despite new system to request asylum, migrant families say they're having to separate from their children

From the jungles of Panama to the streets of Mexico, three migrant mothers have now made it to Brownsville, but without their children.

One mother told Channel 5 News that getting an appointment for an asylum hearing at the Gateway International Bridge was difficult.

CBP One, the new app that asylum seekers are supposed to request an appointment through — was only allowing her to book one person and not her entire family.

RELATED: Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

Channel 5 News is not identifying the mothers in order to protect their asylum cases.

One of the mothers decided to leave her kids in Matamoros so she could continue with her asylum appointment.

Another mom decided to cross into Brownsville with her children under the belief that they would stay together — but that didn't happen.

“I told my kids to turn themselves in because I was told there wouldn't be a problem if they went on the bridge without me, but I was fooled,” the mother said, adding that she later learned her daughter is now in federal custody.

Another mother said she had to make a difficult decision halfway through the Gateway International Bridge.

“Officers threatened us that if my kids crossed alone, we would be deported and banned from the U.S. for five years,” she said.

Denisse Molina, an activist with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said she's seen firsthand how immigrant families have made the decision to separate themselves on the bridge.

Her organization is now holding informational workshops in Matamoros so migrants can make informed decisions.

In a statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in part they’re continuing to make improvements to the app — including one that makes it easier for family units to secure appointments as a group.