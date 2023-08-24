Despite recent rain, Cameron County might issue burn ban

Cameron County Emergency Coordinator Tom Hushen said they're hoping to get enough water to get relief from current drought conditions. While the storm helped, he doesn't think the relief will last long.

"By the weekend we're going right up to triple digits again and that's always a concern," Hushen said.

While his team prepared for the storm, they're also working with the county fire marshal to issue a burn ban.

That means if there is any debris or trash after the storm, people in Cameron County will not be able to burn it in their yards. If they do, they could face fines.

The only type of burning that would be allowed is agricultural.

Hushen says he's hoping there will be enough water coming in to help the grass.

"Unless it's a tremendous amount of rain, and we can play that by ear, but for right now everything that we're looking at, at an inch and half to two, we're not really sure if it's enough to eliminate the drought that we're seeing," Hushen said.

A burn ban, Hushen says, depends on the drought index and how dry it is. They will be taking the burn ban to Commissioners Court on Tuesday. They want to make sure they have enough time to get the ban approved.

The Cameron County Commissioners will make that decision at their scheduled meeting and also when the ban will go into effect.