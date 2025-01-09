Destinan más de $1.5 millones para modernizar el aeropuerto de Brownsville South Padre Island
Más de $1.5 millones de dólares en fondos federales fueron asignados al aeropuerto internacional de Brownsville, South Padre Island.
Esta inversión, otorgada por la administración federal de aviación, impulsará la modernización, mejorará la seguridad y preparará al aeropuerto para su crecimiento futuro.
Incluyendo la segunda fase de la reconstrucción de más de 6.000 pies de su pista principal.
