DHR Health administers second round of COVID-19 vaccine

DHR Health is administering the second round of COVID-19 vaccines.

DHR Health needs more than 5,800 people who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to return for a second dose.

"It's tremendously important," said Ron Ozuna, a clinical pharmacist at DHR Health. "The individuals should look at their vaccine card that was handed to them after the first dose. Look at the date that's on the back of that card. That date will indicate when they should receive that second dose."

The second dose is key to protecting people against COVID-19.

"The second dose is ultimately helping bolster the immune system," Ozuna said. "And helping build the antibodies that will hopefully last for a certain number of months."

