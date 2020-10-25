DHR Health calls for COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to treat those under hospitalization

Doctors in the Rio Grande Valley are renewing calls for help after the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Officials at DHR Health’s research institute are urging those who were infected with the virus to donate their plasma. They say if patients have recovered, their plasma could help others do the same.

“We are entering into a weekend and if our memory serves us well, we have learned that there is a spoke that you actually are in more need for plasma for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday time frame,” said Dr. Sohail Rao, president at DHR Health Institute for Research and Development.

Plasma treatment has been used on more than 60 patients in the Valley. Most have recovered.

Health officials say they are having to depend on national stockpiles, because not enough Valley COVID-19 survivors are donating. The drug, remdesevir, known to help speed recovery time it out of stock nationwide.

