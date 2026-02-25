DHR Health doctor raises awareness on organ donation, registration
Organ donation is often called the gift of life.
In the United States, more than 100,000 people are on the waiting list, including many in the Rio Grande Valley.
DHR Health Transplant Institute Medical Director Dr. Sridhar Allam spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about organ donation and how people can register to become an organ donor.
For more information about DHR Health's transplant services, call 956-362-5433 or click here.
