DHR Health hosts week-long walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are underway as part of DHR Health's week-long 'walk-in' vaccination clinics.

DHR Health officials said they have more than 20,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available and more are on the way; at least 10,000 are expected to arrive Friday.

While the recall of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine caused concern for some folks, health officials at DHR are preparing for an influx of people looking to get vaccinated following President Biden's vaccine age requirement announcement.

Biden took to Twitter on Monday to announce that anyone over 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think it's important that we start tackling the younger crowds," DHR Director of Emergency Management Sherri Abendroth said. "The younger folks, the teenagers, the young adults are out and about. They are the community, they are very very social."

Officials said frontline workers at the clinic are vaccinating up to 500 people an hour, roughly between 2,700 and 3,000 people a day.

Abendroth said priority waiting lines are in place at the clinics for older folks or people with disabilities.

"Anyone who meets that criteria comes to the front doors and they have their line there," she said. "There we have a different process where the have chairs to sit in and it's accommodating."