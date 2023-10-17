DHR Health hosts women's safety workshop for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DHR Health hosted an Empower Her women's safety workshop on Saturday.

The workshop is in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with a focus on self-defense and safety planning.

The workshop offered counseling and resources for those facing abuse, including emotional, verbal, financial and sexual abuse.

"You can live a beautiful life when you leave those abusive relationships, and you don't have to be in that situation," Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office Victim's Unit Director Rosie Martinez said. "They're not alone, that we're here for them, and that they can just call and look for help."

DHR Health said throughout the remainder of October, multiple prevention events are planned, including the annual Bright's March at Fireman's Park on October 21, that symbolizes hope for survivors.

If you're a victim of domestic violence and need help, call 800-799-7233.