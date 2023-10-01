DHR Health launches new study on oral drug to prevent or stop progression of COVID-19

It's been more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic made it's way into the United States and doctors are still looking for ways to slow down or prevent the virus.

President and CEO of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development Dr. Sohail Rao said most of the available treatment for COVID-19 is given on an emergency basis.

"We have not yet found an absolute treatment for COVID-19," Rao said.

DHR-IRD is currently studying whether an oral medication that already exists, Camostat Mesilate may help in the fight.

To volunteer for the student, a patient must be 18 years or over with documented evidence of a positive COVID-19 infection as confirmed by either PCR or rapid antigen test and must be within 8 days of onset of symptoms, according to a news release from DHR Health.

If qualified, the patient will then receive Camostat Mesilate or placebo drug for a period of seven days taken orally four times a day and will be closely monitored for a period of 28 days after the start of the treatment.

People involved in the clinical trial will be able to provide physicians feedback from the comfort of their home by using an app on their smartphone.

"You will daily record some of your symptoms and signs in that particular app," Rao said. "Routinely every two or three days a nurse practitioner is actually going to call you and ask you particular questions that have been approved by the [National Institutes of Health] NIH."

Participants will receive $75 a day as an added incentive— Rao calls it a 'win win' situation.