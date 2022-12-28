DHR Health moves COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Edinburg

DHR Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pharr is moving to the city of Edinburg, officials said Monday.

Starting Tuesday, March 8, DHR Health will administer free Pfizer vaccines to anyone needing a first, second, or third dose at the Edinburg Activity Center located at 123 E. Mark S. Pena Drive.

Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday.

A vaccine card is required for second and third doses.

For more information, call 956-362-6843.