DHR Health prepared to open 3 fully operational COVID-19 units

DHR Health is prepared to open three fully operational COVID-19 units with the capacity to care for over 100 patients if the Valley continues to see an increase in coronavirus infections.

With COVID-19 infections rising across the country and state, local health officials are urging people to continue doing their part to stop the spread.

Dr. Gerardo Lopez-Mena, physician executive at DHR Health said they anticipate the number of infections to rise.

"We anticipate the numbers to continue to rise," Dr. Lopez- Mena said. "We anticipate that, you know, two weeks, a week to two weeks from the actual Thanksgiving Day to hit its peak and so we don't believe that we've seen the worst yet."

