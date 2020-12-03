DHR Health prepared to open 3 fully operational COVID-19 units
DHR Health is prepared to open three fully operational COVID-19 units with the capacity to care for over 100 patients if the Valley continues to see an increase in coronavirus infections.
With COVID-19 infections rising across the country and state, local health officials are urging people to continue doing their part to stop the spread.
Dr. Gerardo Lopez-Mena, physician executive at DHR Health said they anticipate the number of infections to rise.
"We anticipate the numbers to continue to rise," Dr. Lopez- Mena said. "We anticipate that, you know, two weeks, a week to two weeks from the actual Thanksgiving Day to hit its peak and so we don't believe that we've seen the worst yet."
Watch the video for the full story.
