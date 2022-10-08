DHR Health vaccine clinic moves to Pharr Events Center

DHR Health will move its vaccine clinic to the Pharr Events Center starting Tuesday, Jan. 4.

First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be available every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the events center located at 3000 North Cage Boulevard.

All age requirements still apply and vaccine cards are required for those receiving second or third doses.

For more information, call the DHR Health COVID hotline at 956-362-6843.