DHR Health vaccine clinic moves to Pharr Events Center
Related Story
DHR Health will move its vaccine clinic to the Pharr Events Center starting Tuesday, Jan. 4.
First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be available every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the events center located at 3000 North Cage Boulevard.
All age requirements still apply and vaccine cards are required for those receiving second or third doses.
For more information, call the DHR Health COVID hotline at 956-362-6843.
News
DHR Health will move its vaccine clinic to the Pharr Events Center starting Tuesday, Jan. 4. First, second and... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville PUB customers planning to protest overcharges at upcoming board meeting
-
Edinburg police decline to release records in connection with deadly officer-involved shooting
-
Fugitive wanted in Hidalgo County arrested in Iowa
-
Cameron County Elections Department sending out mail-in ballots
-
McAllen police chief discusses FBI's 2021 crime report