DHS Secretary Arrives in Valley for Discussions Regarding ICE Program
MCALLEN – The Secretary of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director have arrived in the Rio Grande Valley.
They’re scheduled to meet with local sheriffs and other officials to discuss criminal activity along the border.
Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will discuss an ICE program focused on removing criminals and gang members from local communities.
Immigration enforcement and border security will be the focus during a roundtable including more than two dozen sheriffs.
We will be following this visit throughout the day.
Watch the video above for more information.
