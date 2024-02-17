DHS Secretary to Meet with Law Enforcement Officers in McAllen

WESLACO – The Secretary of Homeland Security is expected to make a visit to the Rio Grande Valley Thursday, along with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director.

Kirstjen M. Nielsen will meet with more than two dozen sheriffs as part of a roundtable briefing to discuss the ongoing collaboration with the department on immigration enforcement and border security.

Nielsen will discuss current operational challenges, outline strategic objectives and highlight the role of law enforcement officers will play in the 287(g) program.

The program allows state or local law enforcement to partner with ICE.

The program aids in removing criminals and gang members.

Nielsen will be joined by ICE Acting Director Ronald D. Vitiello, Jackson County Texas Sheriff AJ Louderback and Border Patrol RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch.