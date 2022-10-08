x

Diamondbacks Preparing For Fourth Round

Related Story

MISSION - Fourth round bound for the first time in program history, Sharyland Pioneer baseball gets Boerne Champion in the regional semifinals this week. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has more on the Diamondbacks.

News
Diamondbacks Preparing For Fourth Round
Diamondbacks Preparing For Fourth Round
MISSION - Fourth round bound for the first time in program history, Sharyland Pioneer baseball gets Boerne Champion in the... More >>
3 years ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019
Radar
7 Days