Diamondbacks Preparing For Fourth Round
MISSION - Fourth round bound for the first time in program history, Sharyland Pioneer baseball gets Boerne Champion in the regional semifinals this week. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has more on the Diamondbacks.
