Diesel prices hitting record highs in the Rio Grande Valley

Diesel prices have hit record highs in some areas of the Valley.

"In the Brownsville-Harlingen area, you're coming in at $4.99 for a gallon of diesel fuel on average," said American Automobile Association Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. "So certainly, yes, we're seeing prices spike at the pump for diesel fuel."

According to AAA, the average price for diesel fuel in the McAllen, Edinburg and Mission area was just two cents shy of the record $4.98 per gallon.

"It’s rough out here,” said Walt Duryea, a trucker of 35 years. “I remember when I first started, it was 69 cents a gallon. Diesel fuel is a byproduct of gas, so why are we paying twice as much for it as gas?”

Zuber says it has to do with demand.

“Diesel fuel supplies are tight and demand for diesel has been growing consistently as our economy continues to emerge from the pandemic," Zuber said. "Unlike gasoline, where we're seeing demand go up and down--fluctuate from week to week."

