Digging in on Dez

OXNARD, CA - He's the flamboyant, spiritual leader of the Cowboys.  Dez Bryant has been showing his spirit and passion for football since joining the team out of Oklahoma State.  Expectations are high for the wide receiver, if for no other reason, than the fact that he expects so much out of himself.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva focuses on Bryant, and the Tuesday action at training camp, in this report.

6 years ago Tuesday, July 25 2017 Jul 25, 2017 Tuesday, July 25, 2017 10:38:09 PM CDT July 25, 2017
