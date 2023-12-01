Digging in on Dez
OXNARD, CA - He's the flamboyant, spiritual leader of the Cowboys. Dez Bryant has been showing his spirit and passion for football since joining the team out of Oklahoma State. Expectations are high for the wide receiver, if for no other reason, than the fact that he expects so much out of himself. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva focuses on Bryant, and the Tuesday action at training camp, in this report.
