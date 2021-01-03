Disney on Ice kicks off new tour at the Payne Arena

After a seven-month hiatus, Disney on Ice is back on tour and the first stop is at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo on Wednesday night.

The cast and crew of Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big said they are excited to get back on the ice to bring joy this holiday season.

"We have a lot of different story lines in this show so you'll see a variety of characters," Shanda DeWitt, who plays Queen Elsa said. "There's really something for everyone. We combine some of the more classic fairy tales with some of the modern more recent stories."

For more information on showtimes and tickets visit disneyonice.com

Update: Due do COVID testing, four cast/crew members have tested positive for coronavirus. Now, their performances have been rescheduled for December 30th.

Watch the video for the full story.