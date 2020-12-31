Disney On Ice returns after COVID-19 delays

Disney On Ice arrived in the Rio Grande Valley last week, but had to postpone their shows due to crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

Dj Weiss, tour coordinator for Disney On Ice said the team had their first outbreak of infections as they were getting ready to open at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

"We were going strong for a while where we didn't have people testing positive and then just with the travel that we do I guess we had some exposure," Weiss said. "Now we are ready to open tomorrow night and we'll be here through Sunday."

Now, they will have 12 more shows starting Wednesday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 4.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big will showcase classic stories like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, and some new favorites such as Moana and the stars from Frozen

Weiss said after spending a week in quarantine, everyone is now well rested and ready for the show on Wednesday at the Payne Area in Hidalgo.

