District 15 Republican candidates voice their campaign

Coverage of the crowded 15th congressional district race continues.

John C. Lerma – retired high school football coach says he's someone who's willing to work across the aisle.

“Compromise works a lot better when you get along, and you work together for the common good of the American people," Lerma said. “One big problem that we're having in our country right now is inflation, and the only way you're going to control inflation - in my opinion - you got to control government borrowing and spending and you got to cut taxes."

Businessman Mauro Garza – a Trump loyalist from San Antonio – is also in the race. This is his third attempt for a congressional seat.

Garza says he plans to address at least 40 different issues, with a focus on the economy.

“I want to defend our constitutional rights, and our Texas values — faith, family and freedom - and I want to keep America safe and secure,” Garza said.

Lerma and Garza are facing Monica De La Cruz - who narrowly lost to Vicente Gonzalez in the 2020 general election and is being endorsed by former President Trump.

De La Cruz declined multiple requests to be interviewed for this story.

