District 16-4A Division 2

Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent a strange change on Wednesday night that will leave the three Rio Grande Valley representatives  competing for just a single playoff spot in the district.

The district will be split into two divisions with Rio Hondo, Raymondville, and Port Isabel competing in the southern division. 

The reason for the change was due to the Rio Grande Valley area schools unable to begin practice until the end of September due to county COVID-19 orders that prevent in-person instruction. 

1 day ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 10:29:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020
