District 16-4A Division 2
Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent a strange change on Wednesday night that will leave the three Rio Grande Valley representatives competing for just a single playoff spot in the district.
The district will be split into two divisions with Rio Hondo, Raymondville, and Port Isabel competing in the southern division.
The reason for the change was due to the Rio Grande Valley area schools unable to begin practice until the end of September due to county COVID-19 orders that prevent in-person instruction.
RGV Football News.— Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) August 13, 2020
Confirmed
16-4A Division II will be split.
North: Sinton,Rockport-Fulton, Ingleside, West Oso, Robstown
South: Raymondville, Port Isabel, Rio Hondo
North will compete for 3 playoff spots.
South will compete for 1
H/t:@ChrisThomasson7 &@3ADLSFIA first
