11 dogs at risk of euthanasia at RGV Humane Society in Mission
The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is asking for the community's help at their Mission location. At least 11 dogs are in need to be...
Consumer Reports: Key to avoiding car theft
Car thefts are soaring, and it’s happening all...
TCEQ to evaluate Roma's water plant amid water boil notice
The city of Roma has announced that the...
Weather
Monday, March 25, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 24, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 23, 2024: Sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
HS Soccer Bi-District Round: Monday 3/25
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District action started Monday night. Nine HS boys matchups involving valley teams. Eight on the girls side on tonight's slate. ...
UTRGV Athletics to join Southland Conference in 2024-25
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
UTRGV baseball drops WAC series against Grand Canyon
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Tomasa the tomato frog
Noticias RGV
25 de Marzo del 2024: condiciones cálidas esta semana
Para seguir a Valeria López en su página de Facebook, haga clic aquí .
La TCEQ evaluará la planta de agua de Roma en medio del aviso de hervir el agua
La ciudad de Roma ha anunciado que la...
Aquí Entre Nos: Celebran 25 aniversario de Star Wars
Las nueve películas de "Star Wars" en los...
DJ-5118JCLyc.mp4
News Video
Bollywood in Brownsville to help raise funds for Ozanam Center
11 dogs at risk of euthanasia at RGV Humane Society in Mission
Consumer Reports: Key to avoiding car theft
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 25, 2024
Brownsville ISD to hold meeting on possible school closures
Sports Video
HS Soccer Bi-District Round: Monday 3/25
RGV Boys and Girls HS Soccer Bi-District Monday Schedule
Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason
Golden Boot Galvan
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title