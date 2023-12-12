DNA results pending for body found in rural Elsa
Related Story
Investigators have recovered items that link a body found in rural Elsa on Tuesday to a missing man, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, the body of an unidentified male was found in "an advanced state of decomposition" near the area of Mile 16 and FM 88 Road in rural Elsa.
RELATED: Investigation underway after body found in rural Elsa
On Wednesday, investigators reportedly recovered a family photo that included missing person Jim Sisol Rodriguez, who was last seen in the Elsa area on May 23.
Investigators also found a debit card with Rodriguez's name in the pants pocket of the body, according to a news release.
RELATED: Authorities searching for missing 40-year-old man last seen in Elsa area
Sheriff's investigators are awaiting DNA and autopsy results to confirm the identity of the body.
News
News Video
-
New partnership provides free tablets, internet for Brownsville ISD students
-
Man accused in deadly migrant crash last May indicted
-
Candlelight vigil held for victim killed in a murder-suicide in McAllen
-
New fence installed along the Rio Grande in Brownsville area
-
Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023: Spotty shower, temps in the 70s
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game