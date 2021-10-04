x

Documents, Proof of Flood Damage Required when Filing for Assistance

WESLACO – If you were hit hard by last month’s floods, the federal government urges you to apply for disaster assistance as soon as possible.  

Mercedes homeowner Precious Ontiveros says they worry they don’t have all the paperwork they need to qualify for help, especially with their living situation and everything they lost in the floods.

An agency representative says help will come only on a case-by-case basis.

“It just depends on the person, their situation, the damage they received,” says FEMA Media Relations Specialist Letty Garza.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel learned having all the required documents will help make your case faster.

The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Sept. 4.

