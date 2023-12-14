Documents reveal what led up to Edinburg police chief's suspension

EDINBURG – In January, Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres was suspended from his duties for five days. When asked why, city leaders responded with "no comment."

A city disciplinary action form obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS describes three separate incidents leading up to the chief's suspension.

The first incident was documented in Dec. 2019. It explained a conflict of interest where the chief was instructed to have the police department look into a situation involving him.

City documents state, "rather than rely on an independent subordinate, Chief Torres investigated the allegations himself" and closed the investigation raising ethical concerns at the city.



We reached out to Torres about the disciplinary action. He told us he's hired an attorney and right now it is under appeal.

