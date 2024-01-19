Donald Trump Wins Electoral College Vote, Presidency

WESLACO – Electoral College members in Texas put President-elect Donald Trump over the 270-vote threshold needed to seal his presidential win.

Thirty-six of the 38 members of the Electoral College in the state cast their votes for Trump. Some residents were surprised to learn three of the Electoral College members are from the Rio Grande Valley.

Another surprise for people CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to was how someone becomes an Electoral College member. Dr. Jerry Polinard, a political science professor at UTRGV, explained, "You have to become a long-time party loyalist."

Although some are worried with the election’s outcome, others are happy with the electors and President-elect Trump.

"Bottom line, if he goes in there and does the right thing, I'll support that,” said one man.