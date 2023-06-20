Donna Apartment Complex Fire Leaves Renters Displaced

DONNA – Fire crews in Donna are investigating a fire at an apartment complex that caused heavy damage to a pair of units.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at the Yellow Rose Apartments on the corner of Silver and 17th in Donna. The fire started in unit eight and spread into unit seven.

People were in apartment eight when the fire started but they were able to get out safely.

Donna Fire Department, police and EMS services all responded to the scene.

The renters of both apartments were home at the time of the fire and are now displaced.

“We did speak to the renter in apartment eight. At the moment, she’s still a little shook up so we’re waiting for her to calm down before we can interview her more. We’re also getting ready to contact the American Red Cross to assist the families to find a place to stay,” Donna Fire Chief David Simmons said.

Simmons said the fire is still under investigation.