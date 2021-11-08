Donna celebrates 60th anniversary of state championship
Related Story
DONNA, TEXAS - 60 years ago, the Donna Redskins high school football team brought home a state championship. The first and only Valley school to win the state title.
This time, the 1961 state championship team returned to Bennie LePrade Stadium to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Watch the video package to hear from the legendary team.
News
DONNA, TEXAS - 60 years ago, the Donna Redskins high school football team brought home a state championship. The first... More >>
News Video
-
Police seek help locating missing Harlingen man
-
First responders remind public of fire safety practices
-
Police identify victim, suspect in Cameron Park murder investigation
-
Valley teen speaks out after attending deadly Houston music festival
-
Funding from $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to go toward Gateway International Bridge