Donna city leaders working to address illegal dumping

Down Red River Road in Donna, you'll find Nick Billman's farm.

Billman says you'll also find piles of trash due to people dumping trash on his property daily.

“It's more than just an eyesore, it's hazardous,” Billman said.

Donna city leaders say they're working on an answer.

The Donna Police Department has sky towers and other technology ready to place in problem areas to help officers fine people for illegal dumping.

On Tuesday, Donna city commissioners discussed and approved a resolution to apply for grant money to pay for an illegal dumping project.

"The item will let us go after grants for containers, it’s almost $30,000 in grants,” Donna Place 3 Commissioner Ernesto Lugo said.

Lugo says the next step would be to place the dumpsters in those problem areas across town.

The bins will be free for residents to use.

Watch the video above for the full story.