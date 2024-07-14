Donna farm owner experiencing illegal dumping on his property

A Donna man said he’s fed up with the illegal dumping in his farm.

Nick Billman, owner of Red River Farms, said he’s been spending a lot of his time working in his fields picking up trash instead of crops.

Billman says illegal dumping is something he's dealt with for the past couple of years, as his property sits between city and Hidalgo County limits.

In February, Channel 5 News covered efforts to combat the illegal dumping found on the portion of Billman’s farm that sits within Donna city limits.

Now, Billman says the area that sits on the Hidalgo County line is being hit hard with illegal dumping.

“I am trying to be out here every night [cleaning], but I am tired,” Billman said. “I farm all day but will sit out and wait."

Jose Cabeza De Vaca, the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 assistant chief of staff, the area is a known illegal dumping hotspot.

“We have serviced that road many, many times,” Cabeza de Vaca said. “The last one was this year, March of 2024."

Billman says he stopped calling the county about two years ago because he felt no work was being done.

Channel 5 News was told Hidalgo County Precinct 1 crews will be dispatched to clean up the area if a work order is filled.

Billman says he plans to file a work order, and wants the illegal dumping to end.

“My message to people doing it is stop doing it, you are also hurting someone else,” Billman said.

To file a work order with Hidalgo County Precinct 1, call 956-968-8733.

Watch the video above for the full story.