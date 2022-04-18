Donna Fatal Crash
Related Story
DONNA--A driver is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Donna.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on FM 1423 near El Dora Road. The driver of a White Chevy hit a light pole.
The passenger, identified as 46-year-old Juan De Dios Cavazos Hinojosa, died at the scene. The 39-year-old driver, also from Donna, was taken to McAllen Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. She was later taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.
DPS continues to investigate the crash.
News
DONNA--A driver is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Donna. The crash... More >>
News Video
-
Two injured after Border Patrol agent fires weapon near Sullivan City
-
Police: Man dead, woman injured after motorcycle crash in Brownsville
-
'Please slow down': Valley construction crews call for safer driving in work...
-
PSJA ISD offering free sport physicals for students
-
Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum at McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge