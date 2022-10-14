Donna Fire Department Rescues Dog
DONNA - A Donna pet owner was reunited with their four-legged friend Saturday morning.
Donna Fire Deputy Chief Julio Munoz tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they were called out to an irrigation canal near 10th and Hester Avenue around 10 A.M. Saturday.
When they arrived the husky looked tired and afraid, "I tried to reach for him, he didn't want to come close to me. So I kind of improvised," Munoz said.
Fire fighters were able to reach the dog using a ladder.
Munoz urges animal owners to keep an eye on their pets.
For photos of the rescue watch the video above.
