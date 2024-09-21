Donna ISD conducts study to ease traffic congestion near elementary school

The Donna Independent School District is working to ease traffic congestion near one of its schools.

The district launched a traffic study on Wednesday to address the issue.

On the corner of Roosevelt Road and FM 493 is where Juan Sauceda waits in line to pick up his four-year-old child from Munoz Elementary School.

He says there's not enough space on the road for both parents in line and passing traffic.

"Yeah, it's dangerous cause you never know somebody is not paying attention," Sauceda said.

The school district announced it's doing a traffic study to find ways to weave the drop-off and pick-up line inside campus and get cars off the street.

The pickup line at the elementary school will extend all the way to Roosevelt Road where parents try to park on the side of the road on the grass, but then it gets to a point where parents are actually parking in the middle of the street and then some almost in the middle of the intersection, and the line continues all the way down FM 493.

The district believes the traffic situation could get worse if enrollment increases.

"There's a lot of new subdivisions popping-up," Donna ISD Deputy Superintendent Rebecca Castaneda said.

The study is expected to be completed by late October.