Donna ISD Elementary School Turns Away 4-Year-Old Student

ALAMO – A mother says she’s trying to work with Donna ISD to keep her son enrolled at his elementary school.

Lizbeth Carrera says her 4-year-old son, who attends Eloy G. Salazar Elementary School, has trouble sitting still.

She says on Monday morning, staff refused to let her drop him off for classes.

“'You need to withdraw your son.' And I was like, ‘I’m not going to withdraw my son. He has to be at school because then he’s not going to learn nothing,” she says.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to the Donna ISD superintendent.

The district says they scheduled a meeting to discuss possible resolutions. However, the mother says that meeting never took place.

Watch the video above for more information.