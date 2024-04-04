Donna ISD’s Attorney Reviewing Board Meetings

DONNA – Donna Independent School District board members are considering whether or not to appeal a decision that found they had violated state law.

Their attorney is going through all board meetings to look at which meetings and items could be affected by the board members’ presence.

They held a board meeting Tuesday night to talk about the violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

An appellate court ruled it happened December 2016 when they appointed two board members.

Their attorney advised that if they appeal the decision there is a low chance the Texas Supreme Court would overturn the decision.

They have less than 30 days to decide.

He expects to present his findings to the board in January.