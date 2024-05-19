Donna ISD students advocating against animal abuse through school project

A project spearheaded by three Donna North High School students is hoping to end animal cruelty by educating people on how to identify and report animal abuse.

They're also working to provide vaccines for pets.

Isabella Arevalo and her two classmates — Karla Ramirez and Kate Montiel — say they always noticed the stray dog problem in the city.

“I've seen just dogs thrown out in the street or just literally beaten,” Arevalo said.

When they enrolled in the district's animal science program and started volunteering at the city shelter, they created the project “Together Against Animal Abuse."

“Our main focus is trying to prevent animal cruelty and to provide spaying, neutering and vaccinations for the community,” Montiel said.

The group created yard signs and flyers that tell people how to identify and report animal abuse. As part of the project, they created a vaccine clinic at the city shelter.

So far, close to 300 dogs have gotten vaccinated.

The group also drafted a Donna city ordinance to allow the sale of microchips. They are set to present the ordinance at a Donna City Council meeting set for Tuesday, May 21.

The trio's goals for their senior year is to help advocate for state bills aimed at ending animal cruelty.

