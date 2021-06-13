Donna ISD teacher helping educate migrant children

Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez confirmed Friday that migrant children inside the Donna tent facility are receiving instruction from Donna ISD teachers.

"We're actually very proud and excited about working with the migrant students," Dr. Azaiez said. “As educators, it's a calling right. We're always going to be there for students regardless of who they are to help them, help educate them, and make sure they're learning."

Dr. Azaiez says he can't share any more details about how exactly Donna ISD teachers are working with these children or what the curriculum looks like.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that there were 755 unaccompanied minors inside the Donna tent facility as of Thursday.