Donna man killed in motorcycle crash in Alamo

A motorcyclist died after a crash on the frontage road in Alamo early Thursday morning, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna.

Ozuna says police received a call at about 2:15 a.m. regarding an accident on the east expressway frontage road.

When officers arrived, they found that a male motorcyclist -identified as 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr. - possibly hit a dog that was crossing the street, lost control and fell off his motorcycle.

Shortly after, Ozuna says, a vehicle passed by and ran over Ortiz Jr.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and is not facing criminal charges at this time, Ozuna said.

