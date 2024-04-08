x

Donna North Powerlifting eyes state THSPA title

DONNA, Texas -- The Donna North Boys Powerlifting team took home a title in the Texas High School Powerlifting regional meet. 

Now the chiefs are eyeing a state title. 

Click on the video above for more on the tribe.

Monday, March 18 2024
