Donna North Powerlifting eyes state THSPA title
DONNA, Texas -- The Donna North Boys Powerlifting team took home a title in the Texas High School Powerlifting regional meet.
Now the chiefs are eyeing a state title.
Click on the video above for more on the tribe.
