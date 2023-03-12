Donna North's Louie Cavazos Turns Tragedy into Motivation
DONNA, TEXAS - Donna North Senior Athlete Louie Cavazos was hit with many obstacles last year that inhibited him from achieving his power lifting goals. The biggest tragedy was a phone call he received that changed his life. Watch the story above to see how he has turned tragedy into his motivation this season as he aspires to become a state champion in the 123 pound weight division.
