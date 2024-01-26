x

Donna police chief suspended following sexual harassment allegations

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero was suspended with pay due to a complaint made against him, according to city manager Carlos Yerena.

A city official confirmed with Channel 5 News that a sexual harassment complaint was filed against Guerrero on Friday.

Donna Mayor David Moreno said police Sgt. Adrian Hooks was appointed as interim police chief.

Details of the allegations were not made available, and the city continues to investigate.

Channel 5 News will keep you posted on any further developments. 

