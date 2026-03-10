Donna Police Department creates bike patrol unit to improve safety

Some officers in Donna are now patrolling the streets on two wheels.

The city created a new bike patrol unit.

Donna police officers Hector Gracia and Bryan Gonzalez are two of the four officers who are part of the newly created bike patrol unit.

"Being on bike is one of the things that people take for granted until you actually do it," Gracia said. "If I'm pretty well hydrated, I believe I'll leave some smoke behind."

Gracia says electrolytes, pickle juice and candy helps keep him energized as they patrol around 30 miles in a span of four hours.

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero says he wanted to add the patrols when the Precinct 1 Hike and Bike Trail extended through the city.

"Experience has told me that it is what improves quality of life. When you have security for the people, they want to feel safe," Guerrero said.

Some parts of the trail don't have lights.

Guerrero says the bike riding officers will help keep an eye on the trail and other areas in the city, including store parking lots.

"There's a lot of vehicle traffic, there's a lot of people there, there's maybe burglary of vehicles, soliciting, all this stuff," Guerrero said. "I want to make the citizens feel sure there's a police officer that can hear them if they need to scream or yell, 'hey I need help'."

Gracia is happy to get out of the patrol car and onto the streets.

"It motivates you to keep up with yourself. If you don't keep up with yourself, you know, the community depends on you," Gracia said.

He enjoys the connection to the entire community; strengthening relationships and pedaling at the same time.

