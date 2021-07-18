Donna resident continues to struggle with drainage issues
Related Story
A week after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the Rio Grande Valley, floodwaters remain in some areas.
That's the case for one Donna woman who says water in a ditch near her home has not been draining, bringing in mosquitoes and other wildlife.
According to Dora Palin, drainage has been an issue since the Texas Department of Transportation began to reconstruct Salinas Road.
A representative from The Texas Department of Transportation heard about the issue and sent workers to check it out. TxDOT spokesman Octavio Saenz said the ditch belonged to the irrigation district and TxDOT obtained it during this process of doing this project.
TxDOT is working with the irrigation district to provide additional connections for the drainage to properly flow.
News
News Video
-
BBQ fundraiser held for injured deputy constable
-
Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito...
-
Drivers voice frustration over construction on Westgate Drive in Weslaco
-
Cameron County leaders express support for Valley reps protesting voting bill
-
Cameron County DA responds to viral social media post warning SPI visitors...