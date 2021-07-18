Donna resident continues to struggle with drainage issues

A week after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the Rio Grande Valley, floodwaters remain in some areas.

That's the case for one Donna woman who says water in a ditch near her home has not been draining, bringing in mosquitoes and other wildlife.

According to Dora Palin, drainage has been an issue since the Texas Department of Transportation began to reconstruct Salinas Road.

A representative from The Texas Department of Transportation heard about the issue and sent workers to check it out. TxDOT spokesman Octavio Saenz said the ditch belonged to the irrigation district and TxDOT obtained it during this process of doing this project.

TxDOT is working with the irrigation district to provide additional connections for the drainage to properly flow.