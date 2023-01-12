Donna Runoff Elections Set for Tuesday

DONNA – Two runoff elections are being held today in Donna.

Rick Morales and Simon Sauceda are on the ballot for mayor. Neither candidate was able to get the 50 percent needed in the November election to avoid a runoff.

Two candidates are also on the ballot for Donna council member Place 3: Guadalupe Bueno and Arturo Castillo.

The Donna Recreational Center, located at 307 Miller Avenue, will be the only polling site to go vote. Residents have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.