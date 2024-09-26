Donna TRO case being transferred to district court

A temporary restraining order involving Donna city leaders is being transferred to district court.

The decision was made during a hearing held Monday morning. As the case is transferred, the TRO is effectively dissolved, officials say.

The TRO was first granted on Aug. 26 to block two Donna city council members from voting on the employment status of the city manager and city attorney.

The order accuses Donna place three and four council members Ernesto Lugo and Oscar Gonzales of holding a secret meeting that violates that Texas Opens Meeting Act.

Channel 5 News was told a new TRO can be filed once a district court is assigned to the case.