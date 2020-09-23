Donna Veteran Concerned About Advancing Technology

DONNA – A Donna veteran says he doesn’t understand how to use new technology through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He blames age as a factor to not being able to learn about computers and cellphone apps.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with veteran Apolonio Uresti, 70, who served in Vietnam and now battles a number of health problems.

"I'm curious. A lot more people that served that don't even know how to use a computer. Our computer is this, that's the way we kept track of everything,” explains Uresti.

He worries the days of in-person contact could be over.

Those who have questions or concerns can call the VA’s call center at 855-864-0514.

