Donna Veteran Concerned About Advancing Technology

DONNA – A Donna veteran says he doesn’t understand how to use new technology through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
He blames age as a factor to not being able to learn about computers and cellphone apps.
KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with veteran Apolonio Uresti, 70, who served in Vietnam and now battles a number of health problems.
"I'm curious. A lot more people that served that don't even know how to use a computer. Our computer is this, that's the way we kept track of everything,” explains Uresti.
He worries the days of in-person contact could be over.
Those who have questions or concerns can call the VA’s call center at 855-864-0514.
