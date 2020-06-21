Donors at Valley blood bank being tested for coronavirus antibodies
Give blood and get tested for COVID-19 antibodies — that is what Vitalent, a blood bank, is going for its donors at its Rio Grande Valley locations.
Antibody testing began on Monday and will continue into the summer months. Donors’ blood will be tested every time, even if they regularly donate.
Frank Esparza, regional director for Vitalent, says as soon as a blood donation is successful, they will then send a sample off to get automatically tested for antibodies. He explained it will be able to identify individuals who might be able to donate plasma for those infected in a critical state.
