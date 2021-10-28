Double the trouble
MISSION, Texas -- Alan and Alek Gonzalez are two twins within the Sharyland Rattlers football program. Even when times are tough, their bond proves that no task is too tall for these two.
Correction: Alek Gonzalez wears the number four jersey, not 22.
