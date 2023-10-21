Down syndrome awareness walk set for Saturday in Edinburg

The Rio Grande Valley Down Syndrome Association is set to hold their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Down Syndrome Awareness Walk is happening on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Edinburg Municipal Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The organization says events like this are important to promote acceptance and inclusion in the community.

“It's good for us to recognize that humanity is diverse,” Rio Grande Valley Down Syndrome Association President Deborah Tomai said. “We have different abilities, different ways of learning, different ways of experiencing life, but all of those experiences are valuable.”

There will also be performances and raffles at the event.

Registration for the event, and information on the organization, is available online.