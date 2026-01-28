Dozens of cold-stunned sea turtles rescued at South Padre Island

Volunteers with Sea Turtle Inc. braved the bone-chilling wind brought on by a cold front to patrol the beach on Monday on South Padre Island to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles.

The turtles become immobile once water temperatures fall below 50°F.

“They are still alive, but a lot of the time they don't have any type of response,” Sea Turtle Inc. conservation Technician Lindsey Czopek said. “They might not even be blinking, and they can't surface for air so they may be drowning.”

On Monday, Czopek and other volunteers rescued 20 cold-stunned sea turtles and brought them to the non-profit organization.

Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said people can help by being on the lookout for any cold-stunned sea turtles, and calling the organization’s 24-hour emergency hotline 956-243-4361 to report it.

“We just need eyes so we have the bodies and trained personnel to rescue them, especially if people are not able to transport them,” Czopek said. “But we just need people to spot them and call them in.”

Watch the video above for the full story.